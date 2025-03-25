Elgin man found guilty for sexually assaulting child, judge says he must register as sex offender

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban judge found a man guilty of sexually abusing a child, according to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser.

Jacob R. Gutierrez, 35 of Elgin, was found guilty on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez abused a child under the age of 13. The victim told an adult about the abuse, and they reported it to he Department of Children and Family Services.

The judge sentenced him to a total of 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Mosser announced.

He must serve 85% of the 24-year sentence and 50% of the three-year sentence. He will receive credit for the 722 days served in the Kane County Jail.

The Elgin man must also register for life as a sexual offender.

