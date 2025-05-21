Man, juvenile charged after 'derogatory' remarks, attack in Carpentersville McDonald's: officials

John Kammrad is among two people charged in an alleged homophobic attack at a Carpentersville McDonald's. Kady Grass was seriously injured.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elgin man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with an attack on a woman at a suburban McDonald's, after police said two suspects made "derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation."

John Z. Kammrad, 19, has been charged with aggravated battery and mob action, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

A juvenile has also been charged in the incident.

Carpentersville police said the incident took place last Tuesday at the McDonald's at 1660 South Kennedy Drive.

Police said an altercation began after two male suspects allegedly "made derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation as they passed by her."

It began as an argument and eventually escalated into a fight with three people, police said.

The female victim had multiple severe injuries, and was taken to the hospital. She has since been released from the hospital.

Police said two males were taken into custody: Kammrad and a juvenile.

The younger suspect turned himself in to police on Friday, three days after the incident.

Kammrad was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

The state's attorney's office said in a statement:

"I want to assure the public that my office is conducting a thorough and unbiased review of this case to determine if adding additional charges such as Hate Crime is appropriate. The Carpentersville Police Department is continuing its investigation, and we are actively reviewing all evidence to determine whether additional charges are warranted. I have been in direct contact with the police department and my office has been in contact with the victim. I am committed to pursuing justice based on the full facts of the case.

"The allegations involved here are deeply disturbing. My thoughts are with Kady Grass and her family, and I want her to know we will do everything within the law to hold those responsible accountable. Kane County is a welcoming community, and there is no place in a civilized society for the alleged behavior in this case."