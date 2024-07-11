Officials identify man fatally shot by off-duty Kane County sheriff's deputy near Elgin gas station

An off-duty Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting in Elgin, Illinois on Monday, the state's attorney's office said.

An off-duty Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting in Elgin, Illinois on Monday, the state's attorney's office said.

An off-duty Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting in Elgin, Illinois on Monday, the state's attorney's office said.

An off-duty Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting in Elgin, Illinois on Monday, the state's attorney's office said.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Kane County sheriff's deputy in on Monday in Elgin has been identified.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The Kane County Coroner's Office on Thursday confirmed 18-year-old South Elgin man Tyquaze Nicolas was the man killed in the shooting.

Authorities previously announced an off-duty Kane County sheriff's deputy was involved in the fatal shooting in Elgin on Monday afternoon, but the circumstances and the dead person's identity remain unconfirmed multiple days later.

Witnesses say it was around 4:30 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots near or at a Mobil Gas Station located at the intersection of National and Walnut. The next thing they saw was someone dead on the ground.

"I was in my house, and I hear three gunshots. And I see in my window, and I see one man with a gun," one witness said.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office previously said in a statement that "investigators want to ensure all facts of the case remain intact during this crucial investigation, and updates to the public will be provided when possible."

Amy Sanchez, a former classmate of Nicholas, spoke to ABC7 on Tuesday, still trying to make sense of what happened.

"We knew each other since sophomore year. We just graduated together. Just in May, we just walked together," Sanchez said. "I wanted to see it for myself. A couple of my friends were on the scene yesterday. Everybody is posting about it."

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser met with members of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force on Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary review of the evidence collected related to the shooting.

Mosser said the investigation into the shooting could take months.

No further information was immediately available.