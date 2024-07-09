WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Off-duty police officer involved in reported shooting in Elgin: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 12:22AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a reported shooting in the west suburbs on Monday afternoon, Elgin police and the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.

The Elgin Police Department received a call about a shooting near Walnut Avenue and National Street at 4:35 p.m..

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

That incident involved an off-duty police officer. No officers from the Elgin Police Department were involved.

The intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street is closed in all directions for an investigation.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is the lead investigating agency.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW