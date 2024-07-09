Off-duty police officer involved in reported shooting in Elgin: officials

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a reported shooting in the west suburbs on Monday afternoon, Elgin police and the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.

The Elgin Police Department received a call about a shooting near Walnut Avenue and National Street at 4:35 p.m..

That incident involved an off-duty police officer. No officers from the Elgin Police Department were involved.

The intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street is closed in all directions for an investigation.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is the lead investigating agency.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.