2 dead in apparent domestic shooting in Elgin, police say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago-area officials are investigating after two people appeared to be fatally shot in west suburban Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

Elgin police said officers responded to the 600-block of Raymond Street just after 1:45 p.m. for a reported shooting inside a home.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was eventually transferred to a Cook County hospital, where she died, police said.

A man who appeared to have shot himself was found dead in the home, police said.

RELATED: Retired Cook County probation officer shoots woman in NYC murder-suicide, police say

The woman was identified as Gina M. Benfield, 47. She lived in the same block where the incident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was domestic in nature, according to police.

The Kane County Coroner's Office and Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.