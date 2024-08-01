WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 dead in apparent domestic shooting in Elgin, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 12:42AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago-area officials are investigating after two people appeared to be fatally shot in west suburban Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

Elgin police said officers responded to the 600-block of Raymond Street just after 1:45 p.m. for a reported shooting inside a home.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was eventually transferred to a Cook County hospital, where she died, police said.

A man who appeared to have shot himself was found dead in the home, police said.

RELATED: Retired Cook County probation officer shoots woman in NYC murder-suicide, police say

The woman was identified as Gina M. Benfield, 47. She lived in the same block where the incident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was domestic in nature, according to police.

The Kane County Coroner's Office and Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW