Elgin moves to ban sale of THC products

What is THC? The city of Elgin, Illinois is moving to ban the sale of THC products.

What is THC? The city of Elgin, Illinois is moving to ban the sale of THC products.

What is THC? The city of Elgin, Illinois is moving to ban the sale of THC products.

What is THC? The city of Elgin, Illinois is moving to ban the sale of THC products.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A citywide ban on the sale of THC products in Elgin is one step closer to becoming reality.

ABC7 partner The Daily Herald reports that the Elgin City Council has granted preliminary approval of the ban.

It would apply to sales, advertisements, and delivery of THC products often sold in the form of gummies at smoke shops.

However, the ban would not criminalize possession and would apply to only edibles, not products like lotions.

The ban still needs final approval from the city council.