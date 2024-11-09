24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Death investigation underway after body found in Busse Woods, Elk Grove Village police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 9, 2024 11:35PM
Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation
Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigationA death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a north suburban wooded area on Saturday morning, police said.

Elk Grove Village police said initial information indicates that a motorist noticed a person, identified only as female, lying in Busse Woods near Higgins Road about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road around 9:30 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police is conducting a death investigation.

Elk Grove Village police said they do not have any active missing person reports, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information can call the Cook County Forest Preserve Police at 708-771-1001 or 911.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW