Death investigation underway after body found in Busse Woods, Elk Grove Village police say

A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a north suburban wooded area on Saturday morning, police said.

Elk Grove Village police said initial information indicates that a motorist noticed a person, identified only as female, lying in Busse Woods near Higgins Road about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road around 9:30 a.m.

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police is conducting a death investigation.

Elk Grove Village police said they do not have any active missing person reports, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information can call the Cook County Forest Preserve Police at 708-771-1001 or 911.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.