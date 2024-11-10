Woman found dead in Busse Woods identified, Elk Grove Village police conducting death investigation

A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

Body found in suburban woods; police conducting death investigation A death investigation is underway after a motorist reported a body found in Busse Woods near Higgins Road Saturday, Elk Grove Village police said.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation continues Sunday after a woman was found dead in a north suburban wooded area on Saturday morning, police said.

The body has now been identified as 23-year-old Atalia Pucheta Martinez, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Elk Grove Village police said Saturday initial information indicates that a motorist noticed a person lying in Busse Woods near Higgins Road about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road around 9:30 a.m.

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police is conducting a death investigation.

Elk Grove Village police said Saturday they did not have any active missing person reports, and there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information can call the Cook County Forest Preserve Police at 708-771-1001 or 911.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.