Elmhurst man in search of new home for priceless collection of religious artifacts

An Elmhurst man is in search of a new home for his priceless collection of religious artifacts currently housed at Visitation Catholic Church.

He's been gathering the relics, statues and artwork for 50 years.

Now, he wants to share them with others.

They call it the Crypt of the Saints. It's basically just a storage room in the basement of an Elmhurst church, but it's storing hundreds of priceless religious relics and works of art.

"It's my life's work, and every penny I had went in here," curator Richard Montalbano said.

Montalbano has been collecting the items for 50 years, keeping them in his warehouse for most of it.

But, he believes the relics are a direct link to God, and they are meant to be shared. So, he moved them to the basement at Visitation Catholic Church.

"The good Lord's always been very good to my family. We've had many miracles in my family," Montalbano said.

Montalbano believes the collection has brought miracles to others. It includes hundreds of statues and relics: small bone fragments or hair from various saints.

It also includes priceless works of art, and a crucifix he restored after finding it in a junk yard.

It's open to the public, but it's mostly just word of mouth.

"It's changed my life. Oh my gosh, can you imagine? You're basically surrounded by God. It's absolutely priceless," frequent visitor Dr. John Jevitz said.

But, it will be leaving soon. They are starting a construction project that will take over the basement.

Montalbano hopes to find a way to keep sharing it.

"When we pass away, the good Lord's not gonna say 'ooh, you had the biggest house or the biggest bank account.' He's gonna say, 'who did you help?'" Montalbano said.

Montalbano said he's grateful to the church for housing the collection the last 12 years.

But, he has until mid-march to find a new home for it.

He said he has faith it will work out.