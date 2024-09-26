Ema chef shares Hot Honey Halloumi recipe from new Glenview location on Cooking up a Storm

Ema Chef CJ Jacobson shared a Hot Honey Halloumi recipe from their new Glenview location on Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler Cooked up a Storm Mediterranean-style Thursday.

CJ Jacobson, chef partner at Ema, joined Butler

Ema is a Mediterranean restaurant with two locations: one in River North and a new second spot in Glenview.

Jacobson showed Butler how to make Hot Honey Halloumi, an exclusive dish at the Glenview location.

Hot Honey Halloumi Recipe

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients for hot honey

- 2 cups Honey

- 1 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

- 1 tbsp. Red Pepper Flakes

- Salt (to taste)

Ingredients for halloumi

- 8 oz. Halloumi (1 package)

- Chives (to taste)

Procedure

To Prepare Hot Honey:

1. Add honey, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes and salt to taste to a pot.

2. Simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool.

3. Strain and set aside.

To Prepare Hot Honey Halloumi:

1. Bring a pan to medium-high heat.

2. Cut halloumi in half through its width. Pat dry.

3. Add vegetable oil to the pan and place halloumi pieces.

4. Allow to brown (about three minutes). Flip to repeat on both sides.

5. Turn heat off and allow to cool for two minutes.

6. Transfer to a warm plate and pour desired amount of hot honey over top.

7. Garnish with chives and red pepper flakes to taste.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy!