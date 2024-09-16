Eat your way through 'The Bear' with tour from Chicago Food and City Tour

'The Bear' won big at the 2024 Emmys, and Chicago Food and City Tour was inspired to set up an excursion so fans can eat their way through the show.

'The Bear' won big at the 2024 Emmys, and Chicago Food and City Tour was inspired to set up an excursion so fans can eat their way through the show.

'The Bear' won big at the 2024 Emmys, and Chicago Food and City Tour was inspired to set up an excursion so fans can eat their way through the show.

'The Bear' won big at the 2024 Emmys, and Chicago Food and City Tour was inspired to set up an excursion so fans can eat their way through the show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ask any Chicagoan and they will tell you the Windy City's food scene is second to none, and the critically acclaimed FX show "The bear" chronicles the robust tastes of the city and its unique culture.

In the show, Carmy, an award-winning chef played by Jeremy Allen White, moves back to Chicago to take over the family restaurant after his brother's suicide

Carmy takes over the Original Beef of Chicagoland, a restaurant largely based on the beloved Chicago restaurant Mr. Beef.

The show's massive success inspired local company Chicago Food and City Tour to highlight restaurants featured in the show.

The first stop is Schneider Deli at the corner of Ohio and LaSalle in River North.

"We actually use a lot of family recipes here at the deli. My grandma's brisket recipe, I have the family pickle recipe," said Jake Schneider, executive chef and owner.

MORE EMMYS: See the full list of 2024 winners

Schneider's is a family-owned Jewish deli connected to the Ohio House Motel. It's also fairly new, opening in 2023.

For the next stop, the bus takes the tour to Margie's Candies at Western and Armitage.

"We make our own candies, we make our own toppings, we make everything here," said general manager Maria Gomez.

When you step inside the 104-year-old original shop, you're instantly teleported back to the 1920s.

"Margie and Peter say I don't want to change anything," Gomez said. "You step into Margie's, and you're stepping into the original restaurant."

Margie's Candies is known for its decadent menu of sundaes and is still a staple in the Chicago community.

"There are a lot of people that come and say '40 years ago, this was my first date with my girlfriend,'" Gomez said.

The tour wraps up at Green Door Tavern at Orleans and Huron. It is a unique part of Chicago history: in 1871 the Great Chicago Fire devastated the city, and soon after buildings made of wood were banned. But construction on Green Door Tavern had already started, so it was grandfathered in.

"We've always been the neighborhood tavern, we've always been a place for tourists to stop by because we're historic. We've always been a place for wedding after parties and now to get a whole new crowd of appreciators who stop in to get a cold beef sandwich," said Allison Dincecco, owner.

Green Door Tavern is right next to the famed Mr. Beef and on most days the line wraps around the corner, with folks looking to taste one of Chicago's delicacies and experience a bit of "The Bear."

One of the many awesome things about "The Bear's" impact is that the family-owned restaurants featured on the show get a big boost in business.

If you'd like to book an experience with Chicago Food and City Tours, click here.

