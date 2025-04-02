Family thanks community for help in solving 1983 Elgin cold case: 'Miracles do happen'

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Karen Schepers is speaking out for the first time since the decades old Elgin cold case was solved.

Schepers went missing on April 16, 1983 after attending a party with coworkers at a bar in Carpentersville. She was 23.

42 years later, officials found her remains inside her 1980 canary yellow Toyota Celica at the bottom of the Fox River.

The Schepers family released a statement for the first time since the cold case was solved:

"We would like to thank the Elgin Police Department - especially Chief Lalley, Detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian and retired Officer Mike Gough for their dedication to the Cold Case program that brought Karen back to us after so many years.

As we each heard the news that her car was found, time stopped while we drew an audible gasp. When it started back up again, our lives took a new path that finally included the answer to 'Where is Karen?' This question has been haunting all who knew Karen for many years. She was a young, independent, accomplished trailblazer with a very bright future.

She has been missed and will continue to be missed by those of us who loved her. We believe she has been watching as God's hand guided all of the events of her coming home. An incredible miracle happened through the skills, intelligence, and compassion of all involved.

We also want to extend a special "thank you" to the team of Chaos Divers: Jacob, Lindsey, and Mike. Their expertise enabled such a complete recovery of Karen and her personal effects that very likely could have been lost to the river if the recovery had been completed any other way.

Thank you to the listeners of the Somebody Knows Something podcast, those who've connected with Karen's story, and everyone behind the scenes of both the investigation and recovery. Words cannot begin to convey how grateful we are to everyone involved.

We hope for continued success on each and every cold case. Miracles do happen.

Our family, especially our mother, Liz, is overwhelmed by the care and concern of so many thousands that have followed this case. We very much appreciate the love of friends and family and the prayers for our beloved Karen."