Chicago weather: Storms could bring strong winds, hail to Chicago area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of strong storms could hit the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says the morning forecast calls for widespread rain with potential for hail and strong winds.

The afternoon forecast calls for potential severe weather., but it may be isolated. The Storm Prediction Center calls for a Level 3 risk for most of the Chicago area.

The second, stronger line of storms is expected to pass through from 2 to 8 p.m. Areas along and south of Interstate 80 are at the highest risk for severe weather.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats from the storms.

How strong storms the afternoon storms will be will depend on how things play out during the morning, Butler said.

A cold front is expected to move in Wednesday evening from around 8-9 p.m. and take away chances for further storms.