Man convicted in murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French could be sentenced Tuesday

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 12:23PM
Emonte Morgan, convicted in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, could be sentenced on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man convicted of murdering Chicago Police Officer Ella French could be sentenced Tuesday.

A jury found Emonte Morgan guilty of first-degree murder in the case back in March.

Prosecutors said Morgan shot and killed French and critically wounded her partner Carlos Yanez during a 2021 traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood..

His brother Eric accepted a plea deal last year. He is serving concurrent sentences for his role in the crime.

Jamel Danzy, the man convicted of buying the gun that killed Officer French, was sentenced in December of 2022 to 2.5 years in prison.

