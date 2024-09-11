CPD Officer Ella French murder suspect may be sentenced Wednesday; judge to consider retrial request

Emonte Morgan may be sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Ella French and wounding of Carlos Yanez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man may be sentenced Wednesday, in the murder of a Chicago police officer.

Emonte Morgan faces life in prison.

His motion for a new trial will be discussed at a hearing Wednesday morning at the criminal courts building at 26th Street and California Avenue before his possible sentencing.

Morgan was charged in the 2021 murder of Chicago police Officer Ella French and wounding of her partner, Carlos Yanez.

Prosecutors say Morgan shot the officers, after they stopped his vehicle for having expired plates.

A jury in March convicted Morgan on all counts, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Morgan's defense attorneys, however, filed a motion for a new trial, accusing prosecutors of making inflammatory statements that may have swayed the jury.

The judge will review that request and several other motions Wednesday before possible sentencing.

The state is asking for mandatory life in prison.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.