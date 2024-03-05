Emonte Morgan accused of fatally shooting Officer French in 2021

Jury could begin deliberating Tuesday in trial for murder of Chicago police Officer Ella French

The jury could begin deliberating Tuesday in the trial of Emonte Morgan, charged in the fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French in 2021.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury in Chicago police Officer Ella French's murder trial could begin deliberating Tuesday.

On day five of the trial, prosecutors called a Cook County assistant medical examiner to the stand. She testified that she found a bullet and bleeding in the slain officer's brain in August of 2021.

French's mother was escorted out of the courtroom before photos of the autopsy were shown to jurors.

After the medical examiner's testimony, the state rested its case.

Emonte Morgan is accused of pulling the trigger, during a traffic stop in Englewood in 2021.

French's partner, Carlos Yañez, was also shot and seriously hurt.

Morgan's defense presented stipulations late Tuesday morning before also resting.

Morgan said he would not testify in his own defense.

Closing arguments began Tuesday afternoon, and the judge told jurors they will likely begin deliberating, as well.

Court was not in session Monday because of Casimir Pulaski Day.