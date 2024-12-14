Uber driver takes 2 gunshot victims to hospital after Edens Expressway shooting: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Uber driver took two gunshot victims to the hospital after an Edens Expressway shooting on Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded to a shooting on Interstate 94 southbound at 59th Street just before 9 p.m. That's in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

An Uber driver drove two victims to a local hospital before driving to the 7th District Chicago Police Station to report the shooting, ISP said.

ISP said the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released from the hospital.

Two shell casings were found on the scene.

All southbound lanes of I-94 were reopened around 11:30 p.m.

ISP asked anyone with information to call 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates