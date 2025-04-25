14-year-old boy shot while walking in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot while walking on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood around 4:20 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy told police he was walking in the 6700-block of South Justine Street when he heard shots being fired from an unknown direction.

The boy started to run when he realized he had been shot in the hip.

The victim was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital before being transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

