Shooter fires into Englewood home from vehicle, critically injuring teen and man: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone fired shots into a South Side home, critically injuring two people early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a home in the Englewood neighborhood's 7200-block of South Green Street just after midnight.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were inside a home when someone inside a vehicle in the alleyway fired shots.

The teen, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

