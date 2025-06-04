Actor Jeremy Piven bringing stand-up show to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jeremy Piven is back in his sweet home, Chicago, this week, recording his new comedy special, and you can be there.

The star of stage and screen talked about bringing his stand-up show to The Vic in Lakeview this Friday.

"It's taking all the skills that I learned on the stages here in Chicago, in film and TV, improvising, taking everything and just kind of exploring, and letting it all hang out and making people laugh," Piven said. "When I get standing ovations and people come up and say, 'we didn't know you were this funny,' I wanna share with my hometown. I walked into a place in L.A. recently and waved, and she goes, 'what are you smiling at?' and I go, 'nothing, so sorry that was an illegal use of kindness, I apologize.' And you bring it down a bit."

Piven is from a showbiz family, and grew up on the North Shore, with memories of Evanston High School.

"There are guys that bullied me. I can't say his name, Billy Dawson, come on Billy D," Piven said. "There's a great saying, 'life doesn't happen to you; it happens for you.' So, you have to embrace that, and, when you have these obstacles, you figure out a way to overcome it. And by doing that, you get better as a human being."

His mom, who recently died, was Piven's theater coach.

"I run lines with Joyce Piven because she's been my acting teacher since I was 8 years old. Everything I've said as Ari Gold, I've said to my mother's face," Piven said. "I know they miss him and 'Entourage.' You heard people screaming in the street, 'Ari!'"

Taking center stage at the Chicago Theatre is on Piven's wish list. But first, it's Friday at The Vic.

"Whatever you think of me, if you love me or hate me, that's not my concern," Piven said. "I've seen people be offended and laugh at the same time, which is the best."

You can be there when Piven records his stand-up special on Friday night.

There are shows at The Vic Theatre on Sheffield Avenue at 7:30 and 10 p.m. It's a performance tour getting rave reviews.