Epilepsy Awareness Day: Millions around the world show support in 'Purple'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday, March 26 marks Epilepsy Awareness Day. It is also known as Purple Day, when millions worldwide wear purple to raise awareness for the 50 million people affected by epilepsy. Local advocate Alison Ruble joined ABc7 Eyewitness News to discuss the importance of spreading knowledge about the condition and reducing stigma. The Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago is hosting events to educate the public, and people can support by donating, volunteering, or simply learning more, click here.