How Chicago-area weather affects fall colors

Here's how the weather can affect fall colors.

Here's how the weather can affect fall colors.

Here's how the weather can affect fall colors.

Here's how the weather can affect fall colors.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The fall season officially starts in just under two weeks, and multi-colored foliage might be visible.

This year, some are seeing early fall colors, as leaves change.

Christy Rollinson from the Morton Arboretum in Lisle joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how the weather is impacting fall colors.

Rollinson said the lack of rain is causing some leaves to change early.

Black People Outside: Nature influencers encouraging Black Chicagoans to explore the outdoors

Maple trees also typically change color early, she said.

Birch trees can be drought-sensitive, as well.

Rollinson said the Fall Festival is soon coming to the arboretum, and there are some dog days, too.

And she added that the cicadas did not appear to have a major impact on the trees there.