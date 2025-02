Explore imagination & creativity with 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures'

The co-authors of 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans discuss their children's book.

The co-authors of 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans discuss their children's book.

The co-authors of 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans discuss their children's book.

The co-authors of 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans discuss their children's book.

The co-authors of 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss their children's book.

It is aimed at inspiring children to have imagination and creativity. Fair and Evans also introduced the book accessories "Modi" and "Grapie." To learn more about 'The Purple Turtle: Modi's Magical Adventures', click here.