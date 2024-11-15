Falling scaffolding barely misses pedestrian outside busy Boston train station

There was a near-miss involving an unsuspecting pedestrian and a falling scrap of scaffolding downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

There was a near-miss involving an unsuspecting pedestrian and a falling scrap of scaffolding downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

There was a near-miss involving an unsuspecting pedestrian and a falling scrap of scaffolding downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

There was a near-miss involving an unsuspecting pedestrian and a falling scrap of scaffolding downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON -- There was a near-miss involving an unsuspecting pedestrian and a falling scrap of scaffolding downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

The whole incident was caught on camera outside Boston's busy South Station, the busiest train station in New England.

A section of sheet metal came crashing down from above after a wind gust, just missing a woman by mere feet.

SEE ALSO: Southwest and Alaska Airlines planes nearly collide on Nashville runway, spurring FAA investigation

No one was injured in the incident.

And according to WHDH, a 46-floor financial center tower confirmed the plank had fallen from a work site on its roof, and that they were removing the rest of the planking to mitigate any further risk.