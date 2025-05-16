Farmer's Fridge Serves Up Steak Salad for National Salad Month

May is National Salad Month, and Chicago-based Farmer's Fridge is serving up something hearty to celebrate.

The company, known for turning vending machines into grab-and-go salad bars, is now adding some serious protein to the mix.

The latest menu addition: a steakhouse chopped salad, featuring bold flavors and tender steak, all available from a refrigerated vending machine for around $13.

Emily Stucker, VP of Menu at Farmer's Fridge, says the goal was to bring steakhouse taste to a convenient format. "We wanted to offer something that feels indulgent but is still fresh and accessible," Stucker said.

She also offered tips for making salads more satisfying at home, including layering textures and using proteins like steak to boost flavor and staying power.

For those skeptical about getting steak from a vending machine, Stucker says the key is freshness. "Everything is prepared in our kitchen and delivered daily to ensure quality," she said.

The Steakhouse Chopped Salad is now available in Farmer's Fridge machines across the city.