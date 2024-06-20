Child, 7, dies after being rescued from South Shore apartment fire, medical examiner says

A 2-year-old boy was also rescued from the fire
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boy has died after being rescued from a South Shore apartment complex, according to the Cook County Medical examiner.
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in a three-flat apartment building at 78th and Phillips, Chicago police said.
A 24-year-old man died in the fire, while four people were rescued, including the boy.
The boy, identified as 7-year-old Adrian Matias Peña, died while in the hospital, the medical examiner said.
A 2-year-old boy was also rescued from the fire, his condition was not disclosed.
A 24-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago hospital in good condition and a 27-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital for non-fire related injury, police said.
At least 23 people were displaced by the fire.
RELATED | 1 dead, 4 rescued from South Shore apartment fire, Chicago Fire Department says
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.