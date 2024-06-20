WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child, 7, dies after being rescued from South Shore apartment fire, medical examiner says

A 2-year-old boy was also rescued from the fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 20, 2024 1:58PM
Child, 7, dies from injuries in South Shore apartment fire, medical examiner says
The fire happened on Saturday at 78th and Phillips. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boy has died after being rescued from a South Shore apartment complex, according to the Cook County Medical examiner.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in a three-flat apartment building at 78th and Phillips, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man died in the fire, while four people were rescued, including the boy.

The boy, identified as 7-year-old Adrian Matias Peña, died while in the hospital, the medical examiner said.

A 2-year-old boy was also rescued from the fire, his condition was not disclosed.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago hospital in good condition and a 27-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital for non-fire related injury, police said.

At least 23 people were displaced by the fire.

RELATED | 1 dead, 4 rescued from South Shore apartment fire, Chicago Fire Department says

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW