1 dead, 4 rescued from South Shore apartment fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was killed and four others were rescued early Saturday from an apartment fire in the city's South Shore neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a three-story building at 78th and Phillips, CFD said.

Two children were among the rescued. They were transported to the hospital in serous condition.

Two more adults were also hurt. One is in serious condition and the other is in fair condition, according to the fire department.

There's no word on how the fire started.