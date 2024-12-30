North Carolina McDonald's employee fatally shoots DoorDash driver: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A DoorDash driver is dead, after North Carolina police said a McDonald's employee fatally shot him during an altercation last week.

Fayetteville, North Carolina police responded to calls about a shooting at a McDonald's just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police told ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD that a McDonald's employee got into an altercation with a DoorDash driver. The employee then pulled out a gun and shot 25-year-old Samori Husamudeen.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a McDonald's employee ran away from the scene after shooting and killing a DoorDash driver.

WTVD spoke with a family member of Husamudeen.

"He loved his family, especially his kids," they said. "He always smiled, no matter what was thrown his way. He is truly going to be missed."

DoorDash also released a statement about the incident: "We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Mr. Husamudeen's loved ones. This was a horrible and tragic crime, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice."

During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Kevin J. Holland, 25. They obtained warrants for his arrest, charging him with first-degree murder.

Kevin Holland, 25, is being charged for shooting a Doordash driver. Fayetteville Police Department

He was arrested Friday in Spring Lake, North Carolina, about 20 minutes from the McDonald's where he worked.

The owner/operator of that McDonald's released a statement that read: "Yesterday's tragic events are shocking and upsetting to our entire team. We are supporting our crew with counseling resources and fully cooperating with local law enforcement."

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Cross (472) 210-2381 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.