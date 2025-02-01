FBI 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in fatal 2012 stabbing of newlywed found in bathtub in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man wanted for years has been arrested in Mexico in connection to the fatal suburban stabbing of his newlywed wife, FBI Chicago announced.

The victim was found stabbed to death in a bathtub and still wearing her wedding dress.

Estrella Carrera, 26, was found dead on May 13, 2012 in the bathtub of her apartment in the 7800 block of South Rutherford in Burbank, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carrera's newlywed husband, Arnoldo Jimenez, a few days later.

Jimenez was arrested Friday in Monterrey, Mexico, FBI Chicago announced. He was on the FBI ten most wanted fugitives list.

"The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez," Douglas S. DePodesta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Chicago Field Office, said in a news release. "The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed, or where they may be in the world."

"The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved. The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family," Deputy Chief William Casey of the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

This is a breaking news report. Watch Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC7 for a full report.

