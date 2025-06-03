2 Lincoln Park, Edgewater banks robbed within about 3 hours, FBI says

FBI offers reward for information on suspect in 2 North Side bank robberies

The FBI is offering a reward for information on a Lincoln Park and Edgewater, Chicago bank robbery suspect. The banks were robbed Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is offering a reward for information on the suspect in two North Side bank robberies Monday.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the suspect robbed the Huntington Bank, located at 1400 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park, the FBI said.

Just after noon, the same suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank, located at 5918 North Broadway in Edgewater, the FBI said.

The male suspect had a gun, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark facial covering, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles, officials said. He was also carrying a red drawstring backpack. He fled on foot, officials said.

The public can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

