Federal workers rally at Chicago VA hospital in protest of mass layoffs by Trump administration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal workers rallied in Chicago on Wednesday in response to mass layoffs by the Trump administration.

Some workers have already been let go at the Jesse Brown Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on the Near West Side.

Federal employees who work at the local VA said some of their coworkers have already lost their jobs. They're now fearing that veterans benefits will be next, so they're fighting back.

The federal employees rallied outside of the Jesse Brown VA to protest the Department Of Veterans Affairs' latest job cuts.

"We need our jobs, and we want to continue to work our jobs and serve the people that have fought for us," said Sheila Dean with National Nurses United.

On Tuesday, 1,400 staff members were fired. That follows layoffs that terminated 1,000 employees on February 13.

Officials said VA mission critical positions, like veterans crisis line responders, were not affected.

SEIU represents 1,200 people who work at the VA on Damen Avenue.

"They received notices on pieces of paper that were photocopied, that they didn't even have the decency to name people, and that they lost their jobs," said Erica Bland with SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana.

The firings and layoffs have sparked anger and concern about the plight of veterans' benefits among several organizations and unions who demonstrated Wednesday.

"I've been a VA employee for almost 12 years, and I'm worried about how the constant attacks and firing of federal employees impacts veterans care and us," said Amy Potter with the American Federation of Government Employees.

The cuts by the Trump administration are a part of an effort to reshape the federal government with the help of Elon Musk and his so-called "Department of Government Efficiency."

"One thing that every single veteran has had to fight for is the benefits we earned from health care to disability," said Arti Walker Paddakotla with About Face Veterans Against the War.

The VA said the personnel moves will save more than $83 million a year, which officials claim they will redirect back to healthcare, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries. However, U.S. Army Veteran Charles Emmitt is not so sure.

"Without this place and the care of the team that was always in my corner, I wouldn't be here today," Emmitt said.

It's still unclear what's next for the VA, but it's a safe bet there will be more cost cutting.

The federal workers and their supporters are vowing to do whatever it takes to protect their jobs and veterans.