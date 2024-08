Feeling lucky? $1.2 million plus Queen if Hearts raffle drawing Wednesday night

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Queen of Hearts Progressive Raffle is happening Wednesday night. It has happened for the last few Wednesdays at the "At The Office" Sports Bar & Grill in Oak Lawn. The goal is to help people with disabilities thrive. The emcee, Tim Newsome and Mark Dynia, with Park Lawn "At The Office" Sports Bar & Grill joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the raffle fit for a queen and a good cause. To learn more about the raffle, click here.