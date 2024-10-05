Man shot to death inside vehicle in Fernwood: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Friday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Fernwood neighborhood's 10600-block of South State Street just after 10:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a female of an unknown age when a male approached them on foot and fired shots, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the head, to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Marzelle C. Moore.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

