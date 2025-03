Workers to picket outside Field Museum Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Field Museum workers are planning to picket outside the museum Wednesday.

They say they are still without a contract nearly a year-and-a-half into negotiations.

They claim management is refusing to offer fair wages.

This is the first contract for the nearly 300 museum workers who formed their union in March of 2023.