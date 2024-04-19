Shedd Aquarium workers vote to form union

Shedd Aquarium workers have voted to forma union that will be an affiliate of AFSCME.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at Shedd Aquarium have announced they're unionizing.

Employees say they're hoping Shedd Workers United will help improve their work-life balance, finances, and communication from aquarium management.

The trade union will represent about 300 employees in several departments including animal care, learning and community, guest relations, facilities and more.

The union will be an affiliate of AFSCME Council 31.

"Shedd employees care deeply about their work, the aquarium, every creature that lives there and everyone who visits. We're proud to include them in our union family and help them use their voice," AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. "We call on Shedd leadership to respect workers' right to organize free from management interference."

AFSCME said it has recently organized workers from the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, Notebaert Nature Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago.