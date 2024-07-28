Fiesta del Sol paused due to weather, organizers say

Fiesta del Sol, a four-day, free admission, family-friendly summer festival, is the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers paused the 5nd Annual Fiesta del Sol due to weather on Sunday afternoon.

The event in Pilsen kicked off its last day at 11 a.m. and is supposed to run until 10 p.m. Organizers paused the festival on Sunday afternoon as rain and storms moved through the area.

The festival, which offers live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, performing arts and carnival rides, got underwayThursday, Friday and Saturday at 1400 West Cermak Road.

Organizers did not say when the festivities would resume on Sunday.

Click here for more information about the festival.

