52nd annual Fiesta del Sol Chicago kicks off next month in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) proudly announces its 52nd annual Fiesta del Sol festival, which this year will be celebrating 52 years of culture and tradition. This four-day, free admission, family-friendly summer festival is the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, with over 1.2 million attendees in its four days. The funds from the festival serve for PNCC's investment in leadership through its annual scholarship program, as well the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.

Fiesta del Sol offers live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, performing arts and carnival rides. Organizers are proud to announce all the different expositions that will be open to the public, where all festival-goers will have the opportunity to obtain valuable information and guidance about important issues, such as housing, free immigration consultation with attorneys, art-performances, college workshops and much more. Some of these expos will take place virtually and in-person.

For more information visit www.fiestadelsol.org.

In addition, a week before the festival, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) held an opening reception to present the Guadalupe A. Reyes Fiesta del Sol Scholarship to students from the Southwest Side of Chicago. For over two decades, the Guadalupe A. Reyes Fiesta del Sol Scholarship Program has awarded over $1.1 million in scholarships to students from the Southwest Side of Chicago.

¡Nos vemos en la Fiesta!

What: 52nd annual Fiesta del Sol

When: July 25-28

Thursday: 3 -10 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 1400 W. Cermak Road (Between Morgan Street and Ashland Avenue)

Admission: FREE

About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC), Fiesta Del Sol organizer, is a nonprofit organization established in 1954. Our mission is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.