Film critic Richard Roeper's recap of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Film and movie critic Richard Roeper stopped ABC 7 Eyewitness News (Stream Team) to recap the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles . Roeper talked about the big names and big winners of the Emmys award. You can see Roeper every Friday on Windy City Weekend, hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. Roeper's podcast is available everywhere podcasts are streamed, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple and Pandora. To connect with Roeper, click here.