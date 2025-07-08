Final 2025 MLB draft rankings: Top 250 prospects

It's 2025 MLB draft week, so it is time to expand my ranking of the top prospects in this year's draft class to 250 players.

While my mock draft later this week will attempt to predict which teams will draft specific players, this list is based on how good I think the players actually are.

Behind the scenes, I've updated my overall minor league top 100 rankings (here's my recent top 50) to make adjustments and remove the graduated players, so I can tell you roughly where the top players in the draft would slot on that list the moment they sign. I've also included Future Value grades (FV) so you can see where those players would slot in your team's overall prospects rankings (now updated monthly). I've also included present and future tool grades for all of the players with a 45-plus FV or better.

This year's class is highlighted by a group of college left-handed pitchers near the top of the rankings. Which one is No. 1? It's time to find out.

Watch: July 13 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

55 FV tier

1. Kade Anderson (21.0), LHP, LSU

Fastball: 50/55, Slider: 55/60, Curveball: 45/50, Changeup: 50/55, Command: 45/55

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 25

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His durability doesn't continue to progress, his stuff and/or command dips below 55-grade and he's a back-end starter.

Anderson had Tommy John surgery in high school that took him off the trajectory he was on as an underclassman, to be a seven-figure prospect out of high school. He's eligible as a sophomore because of his age and showed flashes during the 2024 season as a freshman but threw only 38 innings.

Entering this season, he was seen as a speculative comp/second-round prospect because of his lack of history. Then, he struck out 180 hitters this spring as the ace for national champs, not that far behind Paul Skenes' 209 strikeouts on a similar journey at LSU.

Anderson's elbow surgery and slighter frame make some evaluators hesitate about his long-term ability to post 180-plus innings as a potential frontline starter. The other hesitation is he has more good, above-average stuff than truly standout plus or better stuff. Max Fried is a name that comes up a lot, as a similarly framed lefty who overcame those questions and has a similar ability to create four or more good, distinct shapes and hit spots with some precision.

Given the track record of ACC/SEC aces taken in the top 10 picks rushing to the big leagues of late, Anderson is seen as a likely quick-mover who might need only slight tweaks -- throwing his slider out of the zone more for chases, throwing his curveball a tick or two harder, maybe adding/tweaking his pitch shapes slightly, making a timing tweak or adding muscle to deliver a little more velocity -- to reach his potential.

Chase Burns (No. 2 pick last year) was a better draft prospect, but I think Anderson is right there with Hagen Smith (No. 5 last year) as a draft prospect. I'm not worried Anderson will go down the path of other top-10-pick lefty college starters who became MLB relievers (A.J. Puk, Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Miller) because of his feel to execute. Also, his supinator lean (like Fried) gives him more avenues to find new shapes to attack hitters, while his left-handedness and polish give some margin for error.

2. Ethan Holliday (18.3), SS, Stillwater HS (OK), Oklahoma State commit

Hit: 25/45, Game Power: 30/65, Raw Power: 60/70, Speed: 45/40, Fielding: 40/50, Throwing: 55/55

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 31

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His hit tool is closer to a 40 (.230ish hitter), and the lower contact rate limits his power upside to around 20 homers.

I've taken a journey when it comes to Holliday over the past year, from being lower on him than the industry consensus until the middle of this spring, then eventually coming around to rank him basically where the vast majority has him -- as virtually a co-No. 1 in the class with Anderson. I broke down that journey in detail here after I scouted him this spring, and I also wrote a feature about him and fellow prospect Eli Willits in which Holliday explained how he lived that journey that I scouted without me even asking him about it directly.

The short version is Holliday hasn't performed that well in the summer, when the best pitchers in the class face the best hitters -- who hit with wood bats. That period is seen as the best proxy for pro ball, and teams weigh it heavily in their draft models because it is proven to be predictive.

I noticed Holliday didn't pull a fastball in any of the games charted by Synergy last summer, and his timing with his hands seemed to be to blame. He fixed that this spring but wasn't facing much pro-level velocity, so it isn't battle tested, though it looks like he's now ready to perform at the level of his tools. Teams that are heavily model oriented don't think Holliday belongs up here because of his weaker summer performance and unproven timing adjustment.

I'm now most of the way to believing he'll live up to his tools but that he will be something like a .250 hitter with a strong walk rate and 25-30 homers while playing an above-average defensive third base.

There's still some risk in that projection, so that's why I give Anderson the slight edge right now. Because there's a larger-than-normal error bar on my Holliday projection, he could move up significantly on my pro top 100 ranking if he demolishes A-Ball like his brother Jackson did; the potential is there to be the top prospect in this draft class and in all of baseball if it clicks like some expect.

3. Eli Willits (17.6), SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK), Oklahoma commit

Hit: 30/60, Game Power: 20/45, Raw Power: 40/50, Speed: 60/55, Fielding: 45/55, Throwing: 55/55

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 37

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His athleticism backs up a tick and he's a 10-15 homer type playing second base.

I've written a lot about Willits this spring, from detailing why he's in the mix at the top of the draft despite medium tools and profiling him and fellow Oklahoman Holliday's journey to this point -- like how Willits moved hay bales on his family's ranch the day before I spoke to him. The short version is Willits is another in the line of medium-framed, medium-tooled players with excellent performance and skills that the industry tends to overlook.

I pounded the drum about this with Kevin McGonigle and hit a home run on that call; he's now a top-15 prospectin the game after getting the 31st-highest bonus in the 2023 draft as the 37th pick after I ranked him 21st predraft.

Willits is younger, faster and a better defender than McGonigle at the same point, so there's even more here. Willits' upside is becoming one of the better hitters for average and on-base in the majors, with 20/20 potential as a shortstop -- still not the face of the sport but one of the top 20 players in the league.

50 FV tier

4. Seth Hernandez (19.0), RHP, Corona HS (CA), Vanderbilt commit

Fastball: 55/60, Slider: 40/50, Curveball: 45/50, Changeup: 60/70, Command: 40/50

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 43

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His velocity slips a bit, the fastball and breaking pitches play average at best and he begins to pitch backward, as a streaky back-end starter or two-pitch reliever.

Hernandez could be the rare prep righty to go high in the draft and go wire-to-wire becoming an ace, similar to fellow two-way SoCal standout Hunter Greene, but this player demographic is seen as the riskiest in the draft because the hits are less frequent than you might think while the busts are spectacular and numerous.

Hernandez is also a comp/second-round prospect as a third baseman, similar to Green or Jared Jones (another two-way SoCal standout now finding success in a big league rotation), and has been a fireballer with athleticism and a standout changeup for a while. This spring his curveball and slider both improved from both being below-average pitches, with the curveball the better of the two, to flashing above average at times.

There are theories in pitching development circles that standout position players (check; I detail the long list of examples here), changeup-forward pitchers (check again), and above-average athletes (three for three!) are the three most important markers for developing from where Hernandez is now to making the adjustments necessary to be a big league ace. Others say that fastball shape and breaking ball/spin capacity are keys though and those are the two spots that Hernandez is notably below average.

Some GMs/presidents have told their draft rooms that they will never take a prep righty in the top 10 picks under any circumstances -- at least one of those teams is picking in the top 10 this year, and I think there are a few. Hernandez might be the best prep righty prospect in over a decade, or ... well, I'd rather be optimistic.

5. Jamie Arnold (21.2), LHP, Florida State

Fastball: 45/55, Cutter: 40/50, Slider: 55/60, Changeup: 50/60, Command: 40/50

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 51

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His fastball plays average, he pitches backward, and his command isn't fine enough to be a No. 2/No. 3 starter, so he's a solid backend type instead.

I have Arnold and Doyle ranked back-to-back on the pro top 100 because they're very different versions of a generically similar thing: an accomplished college lefty starter.

Arnold throws from a low slot that gives him a number of advantages and is the type of pitcher some teams love to stockpile in their minor leagues. He has a flatter approach angle that allows him to get a solid plane for his four-seam fastball but also a lower slot that gets more dive on his sinker and changeup along with letting him get around the ball to generate above-average sweep on his slider.

Facing him is an uncomfortable at-bat that became harder this year as his changeup and cutter became bigger parts of his arsenal.

The hesitations are that Arnold's fastball got hit a little too hard, his cutter is just an OK pitch that he needs to bridge his heater and slider, and he has more control (throwing it over the plate) than command (hitting spots). He could be a No. 2/No. 3 starter with three above-to-plus pitches if it clicks, but there's still some work to do.

6. Liam Doyle (21.0), LHP, Tennessee

Fastball: 60/65, Cutter: 50/55, Slider: 45/50, Splitter: 45/55, Command: 40/50

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 52

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His frame/delivery/approach doesn't allow him to turn over a lineup, so he pitches 60 to 100 inning per year with some impact in a lesser role.

Doyle was a second-round follow after last season, then burst onto the scene this spring throwing harder and more strikes and showing crisper off-speed stuff. Scouts still hesitate given the effort of his delivery, his heavy fastball usage, the fact that his stuff can fade a bit late in games and his poor performances down the stretch.

That said, his fastball could probably get big league hitters out right now, and he can throw it in the right part of the zone. His cutter and splitter are both above average, so you could argue that the fastball usage and control (throwing it over the plate) over command (hitting spots) can both be fixed almost immediately.

The question then becomes whether his general power approach to pitching and delivery with some effort will hold him back from turning over a lineup and make him a reliever. Doyle might be in the big leagues in the first half of 2026 in shorter stints while he's looking to answer that question. Some teams like the idea of an immediate return on their pick with a shot for a home run if he then can prove he's a starter, similar to what former Vols lefty Garrett Crochet did.

7. JoJo Parker (18.8), SS, Purvis HS (MS), Mississippi State commit

Hit: 30/60, Game Power: 30/50, Raw Power: 45/55, Speed: 50/45, Fielding: 40/45, Throwing: 55/55

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 55

If it doesn't work out, what happened?He's a tick worse offensively than expected, say .260 with 15 homers, while playing second/third base.

Parker has steadily climbed from a second- or third-rounder last summer to a late first-rounder early in the spring to now a clear top-10 prospect in the class.

The sales pitch is clear: Many evaluators think he's a 70-grade hitter with 70-grade makeup, excellent performance and polish, while everything else he does is around average.

Parker is not the biggest, strongest or fastest but could be one of the rare players who is such a good hitter that it floats his whole profile, helping him get to all of his solid-average raw power (roughly 20 homers annually), and then if he ends up at second/third base long term, he'd offer some of the upside of a high school player with some of the certainty of a college player. His twin brother, Jacob, is a seven-figure prospect this year (ranked 99th below), and some teams have shown a willingness to draft them both.

8. Billy Carlson (19.0), SS, Corona HS (CA), Tennessee commit

Hit: 30/50, Game Power: 30/50, Raw Power: 50/55, Speed: 50/50, Fielding: 50/60, Throwing: 80/80

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 85

If it doesn't work out, what happened?The offensive adjustments don't take, and he has to choose hit or power but can't be average to above average at both, despite the raw tools

Carlson has been one of the top players in the class for years and physically looks like a lesser version of Bobby Witt Jr. because of his bouncy athleticism in all phases. Carlson is in the mid-90s on the mound, has one of the best infield arms I've ever seen and projects as a plus defender at shortstop. His batting practice is impressive, with above average-to-plus raw power projection. He has above-average bat speed and, while his run times are inconsistent, he has shown above-average speed at times.

So you might be wondering why he isn't ranked higher. It's the accumulation of some smaller quibbles. His swing is too big (his hands get too far away from his body for some scouts to think he can hit pro pitching with those mechanics). Konnor Griffin had a much bigger question about his swing in last year's draft (could he change his path through the zone?) and has already fixed it, so Carlson's issue isn't seen as huge, but teams want certainty in the top 10 picks.

If and when it's fixed, that will probably undermine his raw power a bit, and some evaluators are wary of projecting him to be average or better as both a hitter and power hitter, thinking he'll eventually have to choose one as he progresses through the minors.

On top of that is his age, which is a big historical negative factor to the point that many analytically minded teams wouldn't consider him in this tier. Adding all of these things together is making teams pause enough, but don't forget Carlson could be above average to plus at almost everything on the field if it all clicks.

9. Aiva Arquette (21.7), SS, Oregon State

Hit: 30/45, Game Power: 30/55, Raw Power: 55/60, Speed: 50/50, Fielding: 40/50, Throwing: 60/60

Where he ranks in an MLB top 100 prospects list: 95

If it doesn't work out, what happened?He slides over to third base and is a .230 or .240 hitter with a worse-than-average walk rate, which limits his power upside to 18-20 homers per year.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Arquette still has a chance to stick at shortstop, though it would be more as an acceptable, average defender, and most teams like to have an above-average defender at the position.

The other question on Arquette is tied to his bat-to-ball and pitch selection, which are both average at best, and that makes some sense given his size and big power.

Arquette could be a big league shortstop who hits 25-30 homers, or he could be a third baseman who hits .235 with 18-20 homers. He's a big leaguer and almost certainly a useful one, but there's still some uncertainty.

45-plus FV tier

10. Kyson Witherspoon (20.9), RHP, Oklahoma

Fastball: 55/60, Cutter: 50/60, Slider: 45/50, Curveball: 45/50, Changeup: 40/50, Command: 40/50

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His delivery/arm action doesn't allow for his command to improve, and his fastball/cutter play more 55-grade than 60-grade, so he's a back-end starter or reliever.

Witherspoon (along with his brother, Malachi, ranked below) was a bit of a prospect out of high school in Florida but then fell off the radar as his velo slipped down the stretch, and he went to junior college. He reemerged in the past year as he remade his delivery and arm action, causing a spike in stuff and performance.

His shorter arm circle looks like Dylan Cease or Lucas Giolito, while his arsenal is very similar to Gage Wood (ranked below), with a four-seam fastball; hard cutter; and big, power curveball as their primary pitches. I tend to like betting on pitchers with athleticism, a hard-breaking pitch and an upward development trajectory, and Witherspoon fits. Some scouts think he's on the verge of making a big jump.

11. Ike Irish (21.6), RF, Auburn

Hit: 35/55, Game Power: 35/55, Raw Power: 50/55, Speed: 40/40, Fielding: 40/50, Throwing: 55/55

If it doesn't work out, what happened?He's a good-not-great hitter with medium power (.260 with 15-18 homers) who is streaky enough as a corner outfielder to get platooned

Irish entered the spring as an offensive catcher with real questions about his defense and the need for a big spring to prove to scouts that he was the hitter they hoped he'd be. He delivered offensively with some of the best in-conference numbers in the SEC and comes with other indicators that analytical draft models love: long track record in the best conference, left-handed hitter, has a secondary position that's more valuable and was a real prospect out of high school.

Some teams think he's a 60-grade hitter (I think that's a touch aggressive) with 55-grade power and plus makeup who also might be able to catch, at least as a backup who moves around the diamond based on matchups.

He has a lot of interest in the top 10 picks, likely on a deal, and most teams think he lands a few spots higher than I have him ranked. Irish is a classic lower-ceiling/higher-floor pick teams like to make with savings when their targeted players aren't available, akin to James Tibbs at the 13th pick last year.

12. Gavin Fien (18.2), 3B, Great Oak HS (CA), Texas commit

Hit: 25/55, Game Power: 30/55, Raw Power: 55/60, Speed: 45/45, Fielding: 40/50, Throwing: 55/55

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His uneven spring is more indicative of his future, and he has a below-average hit tool that limits the power and makes the corner profile tough to fill.

Fien had arguably the best pure hit/power combo on the summer circuit last year and has grown into plus projections for his raw power along with enough defensive ability to stick at third base. I basically had him ranked here entering the spring based on that and have chosen to leave him here despite a rough spring that has confused scouts.

The players couldn't be more different, but James Wood had a similar situation -- good summer, bad spring, but the tools and swing were the same -- and scouts had trouble ignoring what they saw in the spring, and now he is an All-Star. Aidan Miller was somewhat similar, and he is now a top-25 prospect in the sport.

That bias is easy to understand when a room full of scouts have only mixed/negative things to say spread over a dozen looks that cost their team 10s of thousands of dollars. Why would they go to games in the spring to just ignore what they saw? I get the benefit of not having seen Fien in person since the summer and thus taking a more 30,000-foot view. That might not be the correct way to evaluate him, but I feel like I've read this story before.

13. Steele Hall (17.9), SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL), Tennessee commit

Hit: 25/50, Game Power: 25/50, Raw Power: 40/50, Speed: 70/70, Fielding: 45/55, Throwing: 55/55

If it doesn't work out, what happened?His contact ability is at the low end of expectations, so he's more of a utility guy with some speed/defense and tools that he can't quite get onto the stat sheet

Hall reclassified from the 2026 class last fall, so he's one of the youngest players who will be picked on Day 1, a huge positive indicator historically speaking. I've compared his ability to pack tools into a smaller frame (5-foot-11, maybe shorter) and also lift/pull the ball in games to Anthony Volpe, Jett Williams and Trea Turner.

Hall has shown enough yellow flag swing-and-miss at times over the past year that some teams have him in the back half of the first round; others say he's a little too aggressive when ahead in the count, and that issue is easily fixable. I'm on the high side.

45 FV tier

Summerhill's exit velos were 55-grade(something like 20-25 homers annually in pro ball) last spring and summer, then were just above 40-grade (10-15 homers annually) this spring, but there wasn't a clear injury or mechanical change to explain it. Some teams think he could revert back to that old level of power and will be an average defensive center fielder; that player would rank somewhere around No. 5 to No. 8 on this list if that had happened this spring.

I don't think Aloy is that far behind Arquette, and they might be a fun duo to track going forward because every team I've asked has them ranked this way, but the margins between them as players are very small. Aloy's teammate Wood would rank right with Liam Doyle and Jamie Arnold if he was healthy and posting the whole spring, but he has had shoulder issues in the past, so teams are operating like he is a definite reliever who might start. If those concerns are unfounded, he'll be a steal.

Hammond is my third pound-the-table player this year behind Willits and Fien. There are some teams picking in the twenties that are very interested, while some have no interest and there's spottier interest in the teens. He looked like a young Austin Riley last summer as a standout, right-handed two-way talent who wasn't getting much position-player scouting attention but outperformed others who were. This spring, he slimmed down, got stronger and looked like prime Josh Donaldson, with 65- or 70-grade raw power, a solid shortstop glove and limited range that will likely slide him over to third base. Hammond visually looked like a power-over-hit type with this adjustment, and his spring was just OK (yes, like Fien) but in large part because he faced awful pitching. Hammond was up to 97 this spring, and his teammate Sam Cozart was also regularly in the mid-90s, but Hammond never faced anyone like that this spring. A summer performer who got even toolsier but didn't give scouts the spring look they wanted, though he's still the same guy, if not better than he was in the summer.

The biggest risk to end up not signing in this group is Schoolcraft. There are a handful of teams that I think would pay him a bonus in line with slots in the twenties (which I think is the asking price), but there are also a number of teams that aren't close to that because of concerns about his breaking ball. The Padres and White Sox are his two most rumored landing spots.

There are probably a few high school prospects in this range who will get pushed beyond the top 40 picks, but they should all get bonuses commensurate with the areas where I have them ranked.

I know some people are reading this wondering who is the sleeper with star potential but is ranked lower. Your guy is Quentin Young. He's a nephew of former big leaguers Dmitri and Delmon, has true 80-grade power potential and can play third base if not shortstop, but he had the worst contact rate of any prospect last summer. You have to believe he's an outlier who has outlier skills and also can make outlier adjustments. The Padres and Dodgers seem to be all over him, which helps me believe. Neyens is a lefty hitter with 70-grade power and can also play third base, with shades of Joey Gallo.

40-plus FV tier

This is a fascinating group of players who should go in the comp to early second round. Phillips has a 20-grade arm action in the opinion of some scouts, while with some command progress he could be a frontline starter with four plus pitches. Quick is a former four-star offensive tackle prospect who could have five plus pitches, but he has already had Tommy John surgery and his command is below average.

Owens and Oliveto were both late risers who are big with plus raw power from the left side and have a shot to play a premium position but also haven't been high-profile summer performers for years like some others ranked around here. And yes, Malachi is Kyson's twin brother.

40 FV tier

* signifies the player has committed to another school in the portal.

Some high schoolers known to be very tough signs are Brock Sell, Jayden Stroman, Marco Paz, Reagan Ricken, Brock Ketelsen and Nico Partida. Closer to 50/50 odds to sign are: Nick Becker, Jordan Yost, Jack Bauer, Ryan Mitchell, Alec Blair, Cam Appenzeller, Aiden Stillman, Parker Rhodes and Michael Winter. There are some others with $1 million to $1.5 million bonus demands that I think will be met, but there are always a handful of players with a smaller group of teams on them, and those teams just run out of money before they can pay all of their targets.

On the college side, Henry Ford committed to Tennessee in the portal and Cade Kurland is widely expected to return to Florida. Henry Godbout also has some chance to return to school, but most of the other college players are expected to sign without a hitch.

Jacob Parker is JoJo's twin brother and, yes, one half of the Parker brothers.

If you read my breakdown here (search for "Mickey Moniak"), I think this draft might have a disproportionate number of stars in the late second round and later, like the 2016 draft, so let's try to find some prospects with traits that fit historical breakout types.

Some potential quick movers (polished college arms with some traits that suggest shorter stints/relief): A.J. Russell, Chase Shores, Cade Obermueller, Brian Curley and Mason Morris.

Some college relievers or split duty types that teams want to start: Tanner Franklin, J.T. Quinn. Sean Youngerman, Sam Horn and Michael Lombardi.

And some injured pitchers: Jared Spencer (shoulder), Cam Leiter (elbow), Shane Sdao (elbow) and Marcos Paz (just returned from elbow surgery but has thrown only bullpens).

Lastly, let's jump into some huge upside guys and sleepers to keep an eye on, first with high schoolers.

Prep LHP Jack Bauer hit 103 mph this spring (the hardest high school pitch ever thrown) and has a plus-plus slurve/sweeper, but he also walked a ton of hitters, so some teams aren't interested at a seven-figure price and some might be willing to take him in the comp/second round for big money. Josiah Hartshorn was a hit-first corner type who grew into big power this spring. Ryan Mitchell offers a lower-tier version of the Eli Willits toolset. Taitn Gray has plus-plus raw power and standout athletic testing, and he might be able to catch but hasn't faced much high-end pitching.

I didn't love my look at Coy James this spring, but he's an infielder with plus power, and I think he'll go in the comp round. Cam Appenzeller looked like a first-rounder last summer and had a terrible spring but could still emerge in the next few years. Miguel Sime is up to 100 mph, and his offspeed pitches have really progressed this year.

The low-seven-figure prep lefty group -- Briggs McKenzie, Aiden Stillman, Johnny Slawinski, Talon Haley, Frank Cairone, Cooper Underwood and Ethan Rogers -- is deep and probably has a few standout big leaguers. C.J. Gray is one of the most athletic and loose prospects in the draft and had 20-grade command early this spring but really came on late. I'll hold my breath, but that isn't wildly different from Jacob Misiorowski's early journey.

On the college side, Jake Cook is an 80-grade runner who converted from pitching, can really put the bat on the ball and has lots of second-round interest -- sort of like Chandler Simpson did a few years ago. James Ellwanger improved the mediocre shape of his fastball late in the season, adding a few inches of vertical movement, and now has late second-round buzz, because he has always been big and physical with mid-90s velocity and multiple swing-and-miss breaking pitches.

Michael Lombardi was my semi-secret reliever-to-starter conversion pick early in the spring, but the industry has come around and there is a chance he also goes in the second round. J.T. Quinn was one player I got on board with later in the spring, but then he shoved as a starter on the Cape and now teams are jumping on board with that idea, too. Cade Crossland wasn't completely optimized in college and has a shot to be a No. 3 starter with some tweaks. Sam Horn has an above-average sinker/slider combo but a fresh arm because of elbow surgery and playing quarterback at Missouri. Rory Fox is another pitcher with two-way history who showed a starter fit and flashes of above-average stuff, but his stuff tailed off down the stretch.

Shortstop Antonio Jimenez draws extremely varied responses from the industry but should go around the fourth round and could develop into a power-over-hit shortstop with a shot to play a big league role. Ethan Frey came out of nowhere to be one of the best hitters for LSU and has some history catching; he'll be taken as a DH with a short track record of success but might be more than that.

35-plus FV tier