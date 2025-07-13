Final day of Marine Week Chicago 2025 kicks off; US Marine Corps celebrating 250 years of service

Sunday is the final day of Marine Week Chicago 2025, and the US Marine Corps is celebrating 250 years of service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks the final day of Marine Week Chicago.

This whole week has big one big birthday party celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marines are commemorating 250 years of service to our country.

There are plenty of events happening on Sunday to mark the final day of Marine Week.

The day began with a colors ceremony on Michigan Avenue downtown.

Later in the morning, there will a fitness challenge near Lake Michigan, along with a static display featuring different gear and equipment.

The events give the community a chance to meet some Marines and find out what serving with them is all about.