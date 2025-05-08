Fire breaks out at high school in Portage Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out overnight at a high school on the city's Northwest Side.

There was an emergence response around 1:06 a.m. Thursday at Chicago Academy High School in 3400 block of North Austin Avenue in Portage Park, Chicago police said.

Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire on the school's third floor, police said.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, CPD said.

No further information about the fire was immediately available as officials investigate the cause of the blaze.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for more information.