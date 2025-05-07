Large CPD presence outside Bronzeville high school | LIVE

LIVE: Chopper 7 over police presence near South Side school

LIVE: Chopper 7 over police presence near South Side school

LIVE: Chopper 7 over police presence near South Side school

LIVE: Chopper 7 over police presence near South Side school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a large Chicago police presence outside a South Side high school Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4 p.m. near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the 200-block of East Pershing Road, in Bronzeville.

A large police presence was seen outside Wendell Phillips Academy high school on Wednesday.

Roughly a dozen CPD squad cars could be seen in front of the Chicago Public Schools facility, and some crime scene tape was seen nearby.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police officer shot near high school; video shows chaotic scene

Neither CPD nor Chicago fire officials immediately provided any information about what led to the heavy police presence.

One person was seen being taken into custody.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood