Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez considered for superintendent of Las Vegas school district

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez could be making a move to a Las Vegas school district.

Clark County School District released a list of six candidates being considered as the next superintendent.

Among the candidates is Chicago's Pedro Martinez.

Highlighted in his profile released by the Nevada school district is his experience serving Chicago Public Schools, Superintendent of the San Antionio Independent School district and his role as Superintendent in Residence for Nevada Department of Education.

The Clark County School District expects to make a decision by the end of March.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's new CPS board voted to fire Martinez in January.

At the time, lawyers for Martinez told ABC7 they plan to go to court to reverse the decision to fire him without cause.

Martinez, who is the first Latino CPS leader, refused to take out a $300 million loan, at the behest of the mayor, to pay for a new Chicago Teachers Union contract.

