Firefighters from Mexico arrive to help fight California wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom described the mutual aid deployed from western states, in addition to teams from Canada and Mexico, to help fight the California wildfires.

LOS ANGELES -- A humanitarian team from Mexico, deployed to fight the fires burning in Southern California, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his gratitude to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, as he welcomed more than 70 Mexican firefighters.

"Emergencies have no borders - we are deeply grateful to our neighbors in Mexico for their unwavering support during one of our greatest times of need," Newsom said in a statement. "Thank you to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for lending the best of the best."

The firefighters will join more than 14,000 personnel already on the ground fighting the fires.

The governor originally said the firefighters would fight the Eaton Fire in Altadena, but because the Palisades Fire is continuing to spread near Brentwood, they will help assist with firefighting efforts there.

Aside from Mexico, mutual aid from Canada is also expected to arrive on Monday.

