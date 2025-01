Six Flags Great America in Gurnee to reopen for season on April 18

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois will reopen April 18. And a new roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, is expected to open this year.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois will reopen April 18. And a new roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, is expected to open this year.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois will reopen April 18. And a new roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, is expected to open this year.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois will reopen April 18. And a new roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, is expected to open this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America has announced its opening date for the upcoming season.

The park in Gurnee will reopen on Friday, April 18.

And sometime this year, a new roller coaster is expected to open.

It is called Wrath of Rakshasa, and it will have the world's steepest drop.

SEE ALSO | Six Flags Great America to build new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa with beyond vertical drop