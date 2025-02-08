Illinois flu cases surge in most intense respiratory virus season in at least 15 years

The U.S. winter virus season is in full force, and by one measure is the most intense in about 15 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Illinois in the high category for flu cases, and across the Chicago area, emergency department visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions for the flu are currently higher than the peak of last season.

Edward Hospital in Naperville among many area medical centers seeing that rise in seasonal influenza cases that started around the first of the year. CDC data shows nationally the rate of people visiting the doctor for flu-like illness is at its highest level since at least 2009; that's 16 years.

Nationwide, nearly one in three influenza tests are coming back positive, almost 32%, compared to the peak of last flu season which was less than one in five tests or about 18%. And this year, many of these patients are getting very sick.

"What happens is when we have influenza around for a while, we start to see complications, so we're now seeing patients coming in who have had influenza and then now are developing bacterial pneumonia or other complications," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control for Edward Hospital.

Of course, other viral infections can be mistaken for flu. But COVID-19 appears to be on the decline, according to hospital data and to CDC modeling projections. Available data also suggests another respiratory illness, RSV, has been fading nationally.

So far this season, the CDC estimates, there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths - including at least 57 children. Traditionally, flu season peaks around February.

Overall, 43 states reported high or very high flu activity last week. Flu was most intense in the South, Southwest and western states.

In addition to good hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing, doctors say it's not too late to get the flu shot. The flu season typically continues into early spring, and getting the vaccine now can still offer protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.