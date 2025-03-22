'Forest bathing' can help reduce stress, north suburban group says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reducing stress could be as simple as taking a walk in the woods.

The non-profit Brushwood Center in Lake County, Illinois is teaching people about the practice of "forest bathing," and it's not exactly what it sounds like.

Jessica Rodriguez, a certified nature and forest therapy guide at the Brushwood Center, joined ABC7 in studio Friday.

Rodriguez explained what forest bathing is, how to practice it and the goal behind the Brushwood Center.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Brushwood Center is located in Ryerson Woods in Lake County, Illinois. More information can be found at brushwoodcenter.org.