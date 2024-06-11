Prosecutors seeking 10-year prison sentence for former Alderman Ed Burke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors are asking that former Alderman Ed Burke be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say to this day, Burke has expressed no remorse for his crimes and they believe a 10-year sentence is warranted.

Federal prosecutors filed a sentencing memo late Monday night laying out their reasons, saying they presented a mountain of evidence against Burke at trial and the punishment needs to deter other public officials from committing similar crimes.

Back in December, a jury convicted the longest serving alderman in Chicago history on racketeering, bribery and extortion charges.

Prosecutors say the powerful leader of the City Council's Committee on Finance abused his office by using his political power to solicit and receive bribes from entities with business before the City Council so he could obtain business for his private law firm and financially benefit his close personal associates.

RELATED: Former Ald. Ed Burke asks judge to overturn convictions, order new trial on some charges

According to the Tribune, shortly before midnight, Burke's lawyers asked for an alternative to incarceration in a filing of their own such as a period of home confinement.

They say Burke is a fundamentally decent man who did a lot of good for his city.

They also say he never received a single penny from his offenses and that his age and declining health should qualify him for a lighter sentence.

Burke is now 80 years old. A 10-year sentence means he could spend the rest of his life behind bars if prosecutors get what they want. He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.