Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose opens flower shop for 1 day only downtown

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose has opened Rose's Flower Shop downtown for 1 day only; the player will be honored at a Bulls game Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a long line before former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose's one-day pop-up flower shop opened Thursday afternoon.

Rose's Flower Shop is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 350 N. State St. downtown.

The line will be cut off when the shop reaches capacity.

The shop will deliver within a 15-mile radius of the store.

No details have been given about the shop's inventory.

Rose posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram advertising the shop.

The event comes as the Chicago Bulls prepare to honor Rose on Saturday night at the United Center at the team's game against the New York Knicks.