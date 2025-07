Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore to be sentenced Monday in corruption case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the people convicted in the ComEd Four federal corruption case is set to be sentenced Monday.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore was convicted on charges of bribery and conspiracy.

Prosecutors also said she falsified company records in the scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

They want her to serve a 70-month sentence and pay a fine of nearly $2 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for this morning at the Dirksen Courthouse.